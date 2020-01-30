Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He Blackmailed Women From Coming Forward”

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Azriel Clary, oen of R. Kelly‘s ex-girlfriends spoke publicly for the first time since leaving his Trump Tower condo in Chicago earlier this month.

“For the most part he blackmails everyone,” Clary said. “He makes everyone do very degrading stuff, whether on film or writing it down, he makes them sign it. And I think a lot of women are ashamed or embarrassed to come out because of stuff like that because it’ll be incriminating them – there’s so much stuff. He has letters of people saying they’ve stolen from him.”

She added, “He has letters from people saying that they’ve been molested or touched by their parents or their brothers or a family member. He even has people on film molesting their younger nieces or younger brothers. And so I know a lot of women out there are too embarrassed, humiliated, and ashamed to come out because this man had that much power to control them, to make them molest their younger niece or to molest their younger brother.”

Clary first moved in with Kelly when she was 17 and she became one of his live-in girlfriends beginning in 2015. She also claims that she was forced to have group sex with Kelly and other men and women up to five times a day. If the girlfriends didn’t oblige with his commands, they would be physically and verbally abused.

“We were in Atlanta at the mansion and he rushed into the room and said he had a meeting and one of the girls didn’t want to help clean up for that meeting,” Clary recalled of a specific incident of abuse. “Two of the other girlfriends began to verbally abuse the other girlfriend and then they began to physically abuse her. They started punching her, slapping her and then from there, Robert came into the room and he began to abuse her as well, verbally and physically slapping her, punching her, pushing her, just throwing her around like a ragdoll. That was my very first red flag.”

Clary says one time, Kelly beat her while she was naked with a size 12 shoe for hours because he caught her talking on her high school friends on the phone.

R. Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg responded to Azriel’s claims and summarily dismissing her allegations saying, “The facts she is now reciting are directly contrary to her numerous other accounts, as well as – in certain instances – what we expect to be the documentary proof from sources not involved in any of the pending cases.”In sum, Ms. Clary had a long-term consensual relationship with Mr. Kelly. It continued after he was arrested, when she was free to do as she wished.”It is clear that she now seeks to benefit from their relationship.”

Still, Clary says that Surviving R. Kelly, the documentary based around Kelly’s alleged abuse of young girls since the 1990s made her realize that she wasn’t special. That he had been doing this allegedly since the ’90s.

“It’s really heartbreaking because I genuinely did love him and I genuinely did want a future with him. And now when I hear his name I just wish I could erase every memory, whether good or bad,” she said.

Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: "He Blackmailed Women From Coming Forward"