Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’ Cornrow Wigs On White Models For Paris Fashion Week

As cutting edge and ahead of the curve as the fashion industry can be at times, they can also often feel stuck in the past, especially a racist one.

We’ve seen beloved brands such as Burberry boast nooses in their lines, H&M plaster monkey sweatshirts on their Black models or use blackface on Gucci garb. To make matters even worse, we’ve also seen designers troll us by ignoring deserving Black models and appropriating our culture on white models.

Case in point, Japanese brand Commes des Garçons recently threw on some horrible cornrow wigs on their white male models during a recent Paris Fashion Week show…and we have questions.

What does this have anything to do with Fall 2020 or fashion? These wigs are worse than the ones in “Tyler Perry’s Fall From Grace.”

that's not right and i want explanations for the responsable of this (comme des garçons homme plus fall 2020) pic.twitter.com/8IiSDeE9ZE — michèle lamy (@Ialamichmich) January 17, 2020

Of course, when these pics hit Beyonce’s Internet, Black Twitter had words, calling them out for cultural appropriation, rarely ever using Black models and accusing them of racism.

I don’t know what’s worse, the cornrow lace fronts on white models at Comme Des Garcons Homme Plus or @wwd calling them “primitive chic”. Either way white people in fashion clearly haven’t learned anything from the past decade of racist debacles. pic.twitter.com/f8BD1qAHl2 — Louis Paul Pisano (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) January 18, 2020

lmaoooo why?! y’all this is from comme des garcons pfw fall 2020 men’s collection…. pic.twitter.com/8HtItlIIWg — TANI (@TANIRICHES) January 17, 2020

You know comme des garçons planned that shit right? You know they did that off the notion that this would indeed make the internet drag them? They followed the bad press is still press formula and y’all are still shocked? pic.twitter.com/hLUPwF8nsY — D'ana del barrio (@itscovl) January 18, 2020

The only thing worse than these cornrows……….. the clothes. We are not rocking comme des garçons in 2020 beloved pic.twitter.com/bsPwVvGVbE — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 18, 2020

comme des garcons gave those models Usher's hairline/forehead and I am sick. — Stephy (@StephanieYeboah) January 17, 2020

This is part of the Comme Des Garcons show. White dudes in faked cornrows and black dudes most NOT in fake cornrows. Is it appropriation or not? For me I've always been very careful in my accusations. I think this case is not but maybe I'm wrong. Your take? pic.twitter.com/cJtH2s4nfl — Reggie Casual (@ReggieCasual) January 20, 2020

Welp!

On Jan. 19, after the show’s hairstylist, Julien d’Ys dismissed the criticism as “stupid” in now-deleted tweets, he took to Instagram to share an apology.

“My inspiration for the comme des garçons show was Egyptian prince,” he wrote. “…Never was it my intention to hurt or offend anyone, ever. If I did I deeply apologize.”

In addition, Commes des Garçons also issued an apology to Dazed.

“The inspiration for the headpieces for Comme des Garçons menswear FW’20 show was the look of an Egyptian prince. It was never ever our intention to disrespect or hurt anyone – we deeply and sincerely apologise for any offense it has caused.”

Umm…Egyptians were Black…and this is still an entire mess.

To be honest, learning that this line hadn’t used Black models in nearly 20 years, what more can you expect?

Kellee Terrell Posted January 21, 2020

