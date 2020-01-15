Local
HomeLocal

Planned Parenthood To Open Expanded Facility in Annapolis

Planned Parenthood To Open Large New Clinic In Illinois Across River From St. Louis, Missouri

Source: Michael Thomas / Getty

Planned Parenthood is showing off its expanded health center in Annapolis.

The 7,000-square-foot expansion cost about $2 million, with no taxpayer funds used.

Thanks to the renovation, Planned Parenthood estimates a 66% increase in patients over the next two years.

Now, about 4,400 patients visit the clinic in a year’s time.

The old facility was bombed in 1984 due to anti-abortion violence.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: ‘Do Better’: Planned Parenthood Leader Steps Down, But Not Before Challenging Her White Sisters

See Also: Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2020

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Annapolis , Planned Parenthood

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Planned Parenthood To Open Large New Clinic In Illinois Across River From St. Louis, Missouri
Planned Parenthood To Open Expanded Facility in Annapolis

Planned Parenthood is showing off its expanded health center in Annapolis. The 7,000-square-foot expansion cost about $2 million, with no…
01.15.20
House Speaker Del. Adrienne Jones
On The LYMS: Maryland Speaker Adrienne 1.14.2020 [EXCLUSIVE…

On The Larry Young Morning Show was Maryland Speaker Adrienne Jones to discuss the upcoming 2020 Maryland Legislative session in…
01.15.20
A Thief in Action of Stealing Car
Elderly Woman Injured in Timonium Carjacking

A 68-year-old woman is recovering after a carjacking in Timonium Monday night. According to Baltimore County police, the incident happened…
01.15.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close