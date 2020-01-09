Local
Report: Maryland Missile Detection System Warned U.S. Troops About Iranian Strike

A real-time missile detection system based out of Fort Meade, Maryland warned U.S. troops about the Iranian strike before it happened.

According to reports, the early warning system detected the missile launched and sounded alarms at the two military bases in Iraq earlier this week.

“Fort Meade is an intelligence and media epicenter for the Army,” Kris Osborn, a military analyst, said. “It is of incredible significance, particularly in a day where the future of warfare is being looked at as information-driven as much as anything else.”

The strikes were in retaliation of an airstrike that killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani last week.

Source: CBS Baltimore

