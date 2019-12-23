‘Tis the season to integrate a variety of holiday dresses into your clothing line up. Attending these events can become costly. If you plan on capturing the essence of each party, you’ll likely refrain from repeating your holiday gear. Afterall, social media is the best place to expose repeat offenders.

Shopping for cocktail or holiday dresses that you’ll likely wear once can be a waste of time, money, and space. Retailers recognize that buying ensembles that have a short shelf life can be annoying. Some stores have incorporated a loaner aspect to their services while other companies offer full on clothing rentals.

Rent the Runway is the first of its kind, but there are other services you should know about. Here are 4 clothing rental services you should use this holiday season.

These Clothing Rental Sites Will Alleviate Your Holiday Dress Shopping Drama was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Marsha B. Posted 5 hours ago

