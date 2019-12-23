Seven People Shot Overnight In Downtown Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating after seven people were shot overnight outside a hookah lounge in downtown Baltimore.

Police were called to the 200 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and hip, an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs, a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and leg.

Source:Fox Baltimore