Larry Young Morning Show
HomeLarry Young Morning Show

Seven People Shot Overnight In Downtown Baltimore

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Baltimore Police are investigating after seven people were shot overnight outside a hookah lounge in downtown Baltimore.

Police were called to the 200 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and hip, an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs, a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and leg.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:Fox Baltimore

Baltimore city , crime

Videos
Local
New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens
Ravens Beat Cleveland, Now No. 1 Seed in…

The Baltimore Ravens are on the fast track to the Super Bowl after Sunday’s 31-15 win against the Cleveland Browns.…
12.23.19
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM
Woman Shot in the Head, Killed Outside Kim’s…

A woman was shot in the head and left for dead Sunday in southeast Baltimore. City cops said it happened…
12.23.19
Police Tape
28-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Stabbing at Excape Nightclub

A Joppa man is facing charges in the fatal stabbing of another man at the Excape nightclub. Baltimore County Police…
12.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close