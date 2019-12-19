Local
HomeLocal

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Charged With Perjury

Ex-Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion in book scheme

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

More trouble for former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

She was charged with perjury for failing to disclose her business interest in Healthy Holly, LLC, while she served as a Maryland state senator, the state prosecutor’s office said Wednesday.

“She is charged with omitting to declare on her financial disclosure statements when she was a Maryland state senator in 2016, her relationship with Healthy Holly, LLC,” Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton Howard said.

In November, Pugh pleaded guilty to four charges, including tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

The scandal ultimately led Pugh to resign.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , catherine pugh , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Ex-Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion in book scheme
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Charged With Perjury

More trouble for former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. She was charged with perjury for failing to disclose her business interest…
12.19.19
Flint Hearing
House Speaker Remembers Elijah Cummings After Trump Impeachment…

The U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday. Afterwards, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a moment to recognize…
12.19.19
A Thief in Action of Stealing Car
State Police Investigating 2 Carjackings and 3 Crashes…

Maryland State Police are looking into a pair of carjackings as well as three related crashes that happened Thursday morning…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close