State Police Investigating 2 Carjackings and 3 Crashes on I-83

Maryland State Police are looking into a pair of carjackings as well as three related crashes that happened Thursday morning on I-83 south between Timonium Road and Northern Parkway.

According to police, a man driving a Honda Civic was involved in a crash at I-83S at Timonium road around 8:30 a.m.

The driver of the Honda flagged down the driver of a Lexus and allegedly carjacked that driver.

The suspect then crashed the Lexus at I-83S at the Jones Falls Expressway and then carjacked the driver of a Toyota Corolla.

When the suspect crashed the Corolla at I-83S at Northern Parkway, police took him into custody.

One person suffered minor injuries.

Police will release more information as the investigation continues.

