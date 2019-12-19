State Police Investigating 2 Carjackings and 3 Crashes on I-83

Maryland State Police are looking into a pair of carjackings as well as three related crashes that happened Thursday morning on I-83 south between Timonium Road and Northern Parkway.
According to police, a man driving a Honda Civic was involved in a crash at I-83S at Timonium road around 8:30 a.m.
The driver of the Honda flagged down the driver of a Lexus and allegedly carjacked that driver.
The suspect then crashed the Lexus at I-83S at the Jones Falls Expressway and then carjacked the driver of a Toyota Corolla.
When the suspect crashed the Corolla at I-83S at Northern Parkway, police took him into custody.
One person suffered minor injuries.
Police will release more information as the investigation continues.
