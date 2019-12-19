State Police Investigating 2 Carjackings and 3 Crashes on I-83

Maryland State Police are looking into a pair of carjackings as well as three related crashes that happened Thursday morning on I-83 south between Timonium Road and Northern Parkway.

Read on from CBS Baltimore

According to police, a man driving a Honda Civic was involved in a crash at I-83S at Timonium road around 8:30 a.m.

The driver of the Honda flagged down the driver of a Lexus and allegedly carjacked that driver.

The suspect then crashed the Lexus at I-83S at the Jones Falls Expressway and then carjacked the driver of a Toyota Corolla.

When the suspect crashed the Corolla at I-83S at Northern Parkway, police took him into custody.

One person suffered minor injuries.

Police will release more information as the investigation continues.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: