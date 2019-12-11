Former Orioles Outfielder Signs $8 Million Contract With Japan Team

Former Baltimore Orioles star Adam Jones is heading overseas.

Jones agreed to a $8 million two-year contract with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League.

He played with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, hitting .260 with 16 homers and 67 RBIs.

The move to Japan means the 34-year-old may now be able to play for the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Source: CBS Baltimore

