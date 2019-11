Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings stopped by the studio to discuss about her campaign run for the seat that was left vacant by Elijah Cummings which was U.S.Representative (7th Congressional District) and answer questions about Elijah Cummings daughters.

Part 1

