Larry Young Morning Show
HomeLarry Young Morning Show

Police Identify Oxon Hill Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Popeyes

Handcuffs featured image

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

The suspect wanted for fatally stabbing a man outside of a Popeyes in Prince George’s County has been identified, police said Tuesday.

Ricoh McClain, 30, is charged in the death of Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, of Oxon Hill. His last known address is in the 5500 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski has said only 15 seconds elapsed from when the Nov. 4 altercation started to when it ended with the stabbing. Stawinski said Davis had been “methodically” cutting the line for the rereleased chicken sandwiches for 15 minutes before McClain confronted him.

McClain is considered armed and dangerous and police say to call 911 if he’s seen.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:BaltimoreCBSLocal

 

Videos
Local
Handcuffs featured image
Police Identify Oxon Hill Man Wanted In Fatal…

The suspect wanted for fatally stabbing a man outside of a Popeyes in Prince George’s County has been identified, police…
11.13.19
Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Rep. Elijah Cummings Widow Running For Congress

Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is running for Congress. She’s hoping to fill the seat in the 7th congressional district that…
11.12.19
Flu vaccine survey
CDC: Widespread Flu Activity in Maryland

Maryland is one of two states seeing widespread flu activity already. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…
11.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close