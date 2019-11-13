Police Identify Oxon Hill Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Popeyes

The suspect wanted for fatally stabbing a man outside of a Popeyes in Prince George’s County has been identified, police said Tuesday.

Ricoh McClain, 30, is charged in the death of Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, of Oxon Hill. His last known address is in the 5500 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski has said only 15 seconds elapsed from when the Nov. 4 altercation started to when it ended with the stabbing. Stawinski said Davis had been “methodically” cutting the line for the rereleased chicken sandwiches for 15 minutes before McClain confronted him.

McClain is considered armed and dangerous and police say to call 911 if he’s seen.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:BaltimoreCBSLocal