Republican Activist Behind Viral Trump Tweets About Baltimore Running For Congress

Kimberly Klacik

Source: Campaign Photo / Kimberly Klacik

The woman whose photos of problems in west Baltimore ignited a back-and-forth between late Rep. Elijah Cummings, Trump and numerous local and state officials, is running for congress.

Republican activist Kimberly Klacik hopes to occupy the seat left vacant by Cummings.

“The exploratory team came back. We’re in. We’re doing it. We’re filing,” she said during an appearance on Fox News.

Klacik faces an uphill battle. Out of all Maryland congressional races last election, the 7th District is deep blue. In 2018, Cummings beat his Republican opponent by more than 5 points.

“The likelihood that a Republican will be able to win that seat is vanishingly slim,” Johns Hopkins University political scientist Matthew Crenson said.

Cummings’ widow, Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, is among the candidates running to fill her husband’s seat.

Source: CBS Baltimore

