Teen Stabbed Near Inner Harbor

Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland

Source: L. Toshio Kishiyama / Getty

Baltimore City Police are investigating a stabbing near the Inner Harbor Monday that left a teen injured.

It happened around 5 p.m. outside the World Trade Center at the harbor.

Officers said a 14-year-old boy was involved in a fight with four other teens when he was stabbed in the side. The victim may have known the group from an earlier incident that happened Monday at an area high school.

The teen ran into the Chick-Fil-A nearby on the 400 block of East Pratt Street for help. He’s recovering at a nearby hospital.

Source: CBS Baltimore

