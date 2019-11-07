newsletter
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years Discovered

This is the first time since 1990 a new strain has been detected

Lab technician holding blood tube test sample in laboratory.

Source: Nitat Termmee / Getty

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is a part of the Group M version of HIV-1, which is in the same family of the stain that is the cause of the HIV Epidemic.

Abbott Laboratories conducted the research along with the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The report was published Wednesday in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes. The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says there is no cause for concern and that current treatment of the HIV Virus are “effective against this strain and others.”

According to the World Health Organization, over 37 million people are living with HIV

SOURCE | CNN

Click Here To See Study

For The Latest News:

HIV

