How Maryland Lawmakers Voted on the Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Maryland lawmakers voted along party lines Thursday on a resolution laying out the ground rules for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 232-196 to approve the resolution.

Here’s the vote breakdown:

AYE

Dutch Ruppersberger (D)

John Sarbanes (D)

Anthony Brown (D)

Steny Hoyer (D)

David Trone (D)

Jamie Raskin (D)

NAY

Andy Harris (R)

In response to the vote, Harris called the process a “sham.”

“I am certainly not voting to justify the continuation of Soviet-style secret hearings orchestrated behind closed doors to impeach the President,” he said in a statement. “This is a sham – a fig leaf that fails to cover up an illegitimate hyper-partisan inquiry.”

Ruppersburger, meanwhile, issued a statement saying the vote “should eliminate any justification by the President and his Administration to withhold key documents, prevent witnesses from cooperating and defy subpoenas.”

