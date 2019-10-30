NY Knicks Player Reggie Bullock’s Sister Is Killed In Baltimore

A woman killed in a Baltimore shooting last night is the sister of New York Knicks basketball player Reggie Bullock – and it’s Bullock’s second sister killed in Baltimore. Keiosha Moore, 22, was among nine victims of gun violence.

His transgender sister was killed in 2014, when she was stabbed to death in Baltimore. The murder remains unsolved, but inspired Bullock to become active in the LGBTQ+ community.

Source:Fox Baltimore