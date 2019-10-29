Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City Council Considering Renaming Courthouse East After Rep. Elijah Cummings

Congressman Elijah Cummings

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore City Council introduced a resolution Monday night to rename Courthouse East after the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Cummings represented Maryland’s 7th District since 1996. He died on October 17 at age 68.

Cummings also served as the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The resolution is sponsored by council president Brandon Scott. If passed, the renaming would be official within 30 days.

Cummings was laid to rest Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Baltimore Says Goodbye to Rep. Elijah Cummings at Public Funeral [Video]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Rep. Elijah Cummings

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Sinkhole
City Leaders Seek to Revamp Water Billing System

Baltimore City Council members voted on a plan Monday night that would change the water system in the city. Under…
10.29.19
Congressman Elijah Cummings
Baltimore City Council Considering Renaming Courthouse East After…

Baltimore City Council introduced a resolution Monday night to rename Courthouse East after the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. Cummings represented…
10.29.19
At Least 5 Killed In Shooting At Annapolis Capital-Gazette Newspaper
Capital Gazette Shooter Jarrod Ramos’ Pleads Guilty

Jury selection began Wednesday to determine whether or not Jarrod Ramos is criminally responsible for the Capital Gazette shooting that…
10.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close