Local
HomeLocal

Catonsville Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation of Children

Hacker attacking internet

Source: ridvan_celik / Getty

Bilal Mohammad Siddiqui has pleaded guilty to federal charges of sexual exploitation of children and cyberstalking.

Authorities said between April 2017 and August 2018, 22-year-old Siddiqui used the Internet chat sites including Snapchat, Kik and LiveMe to coerce at least 6 girls ages 8 to 14 into sending him explicit images and videos of themselves.

He also attempted to sexually extort one of them, a sixth grader. When she refused to send him more explicit images, he sent images she had already sent him to her classmates and friends.

He faces between 15 and 30 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Catonsville , crime , Sexual Assault

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Joint Session
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Former Baltimore Mayor Thomas…

The funeral for former Baltimore mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III will be held Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Baltimore…
10.22.19
Laurel, Md. residents fight to keep MARC station from moving to Howard County
Teen Hit By MARC Train in Laurel

A teenager is recovering after being hit by a MARC train in Laurel Monday. Prince George’s County Police said the…
10.22.19
Hacker attacking internet
Catonsville Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation of…

Bilal Mohammad Siddiqui has pleaded guilty to federal charges of sexual exploitation of children and cyberstalking. Authorities said between April…
10.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close