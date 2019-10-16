Local
Baltimore County Police Investigating Rape in Towson

Baltimore County Police are looking for the person they say raped a woman inside of her apartment in Towson.

It happened early Sunday morning inside of the victim’s own bedroom while she was still sleeping. She said she invited friends over Saturday night, who then invited their own friends–the suspect being one of them.

Police said the victim woke up to the suspect on top of her. She pushed him off and he quickly left the apartment. She then went to the local hospital for treatment and called the police.

“Throughout the night, those friends continued to stay in the apartment,” Shawn Vinson, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said. “At one point, the victim had gone to sleep and she realized about 3 a.m. – 4 a.m. she woke up realizing the suspect was laying on top of her, in her bed, sexually assaulting her.”

The case has many people in Towson on edge.

See Also: Towson University Students Demanding Answers To Recent Rise in Sexual Assault Incidents

