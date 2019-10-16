Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Releases Plan to Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the State

Traffic Jam In China

Source: Youtube / Screen Capture

Maryland is pushing forward on their path to achieve their climate change goals and support economic growth.

The Maryland Department of the Environment has drafted a plan to lower greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act- Reauthorization, signed into law by Governor Larry Hogan, will attempt to expand on the original law that the state achieve at least a 40 percent reduction in statewide greenhouse gas emissions from 2006 levels by 2030.

Under the Paris Agreement, the U.S.’s commitment is to reduce emissions between 26 and 28 percent.

Read More About the Plan Here: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
ESSA 1
Council President Wants Mayor to Spend $34 Million…

Baltimore City Council President wants the Mayor to spend the city’s $34 million budget surplus on heating and cooling systems…
10.16.19
Police tape
Baltimore County Police Investigating Rape in Towson

Baltimore County Police are looking for the person they say raped a woman inside of her apartment in Towson. It…
10.16.19
Traffic Jam In China
Maryland Releases Plan to Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions…

Maryland is pushing forward on their path to achieve their climate change goals and support economic growth. The Maryland Department of…
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close