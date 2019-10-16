Man Dies After Falling 60 Feet From Tree

A man has died after he fell around 60 feet from a tree in Crownsville Monday.

Anne Arundel County Fire officials said he was working with a tree trimming crew at the back of a home when he was discovered by other crew members following the fall.

He died at the scene after failed attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him.

Anne Arundel County Fire said he was estimated to be in his 20s, but have not identified him at this time.

