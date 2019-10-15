One Person Rescued After Car Crashes into Utility Pole in Rosedale

One person is lucky to be alive after a car runs into a utility pole in Rosedale early Tuesday.

Baltimore County Fire crews are advising drivers to use caution in the area of Lillian Holt Drive and Kenwood Ave due to potential debris.

The crash closed one eastbound left turn lane and all lanes westbound Kenwood Ave at Lillian Holt Drive.

#bcofd MVC w/ RESCUE Lillian Holt Dr & Kenwood Ave// FD crews on location with vehicle into utility pole// 1 patient extricated with life-threatening injuries//Use caution in the area. DT0734 ^TF — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 15, 2019

Source: CBS Baltimore

