One Person Rescued After Car Crashes into Utility Pole in Rosedale

Traffic accident after car race in Hamburg-Horn

Source: picture alliance / Getty

One person is lucky to be alive after a car runs into a utility pole in Rosedale early Tuesday.

Baltimore County Fire crews are advising drivers to use caution in the area of Lillian Holt Drive and Kenwood Ave due to potential debris.

The crash closed one eastbound left turn lane and all lanes westbound Kenwood Ave at Lillian Holt Drive.

Source: CBS Baltimore

baltimore county , car crash , rosedale

10.15.19
