One Person Rescued After Car Crashes into Utility Pole in Rosedale

One person is lucky to be alive after a car runs into a utility pole in Rosedale early Tuesday.
Baltimore County Fire crews are advising drivers to use caution in the area of Lillian Holt Drive and Kenwood Ave due to potential debris.
The crash closed one eastbound left turn lane and all lanes westbound Kenwood Ave at Lillian Holt Drive.
See Also: Maryland Construction Worker Killed After SUV Crashes Into Worksite
See Also: Van Driver Arrested on Suspected DUI in Fatal I-95 Crash
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore