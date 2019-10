The Ravens have acquired cornerback Marcus Peters from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed draft pick, pending the passing of player physicals.

The 24 year-old Young joined the Ravens in 2018 as a fourth-round draft pick. In 21 games in 2018 and 2019 he recorded 64 solo tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks.

Source:FoxBaltimore