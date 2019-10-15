National
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of Atatiana Jefferson

34-year-old Aaron York Dean is behind bars this evening, hours after he resigned as a member of the Fort Worth Police Department. He’s been charged with murder in the shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her home on Saturday.

Dean, who had been a member of the Fort Worth Police Department since April 2018 is currently listed as an inmate in the Tarrant County Jail.

Dean failed to cooperate with investigators in regards to the shooting as body cam footage showed him approaching Jefferson’s window and asking her to put her hands up before firing his weapon.

Responding to a non-emergency wellness call at the home, Dean did not identify himself as a police officer during the shooting.

In his resignation Dean wrote, “Effective immediately I am tendering my resignation from the Fort Worth Police Department.”

