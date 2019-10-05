Local
HomeLocal

Agreement To Keep Preakness In Baltimore Has Been Reached

Preakness Stakes

Source: JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado / Getty

The owners of Pimlico and city officials have reached an agreement to keep Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.

Mayor Young announced the deal with The Stronach Group on Saturday. The agreement must be approved by the General Assembly during its next session.

See Also: One Family Uses Revenue From Preakness Parking Shuffle To Give Back

Under the plan, Stronach Group would build a new clubhouse at Pimlico Race Course and demolish the deteriorated grandstand.

This agreement ends the beef between Baltimore and the Stronach Group.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Agreement To Keep Preakness In Baltimore Has Been Reached  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore city , Preakness

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Bride holding bouquet of flowers
Several Injured in Bridge Collapse at Maryland Wedding

Six people were hurt over the weekend at a Frederick County wedding after a possibly overloaded foot bridge collapsed, dropping…
10.07.19
Speed Camera Against Blurred Motion Of Truck On Road
18 New Speed Cameras to Be Installed in…

New traffic cameras are coming to Baltimore. Seven speed cameras and 11 red light cameras will be installed around the…
10.07.19
Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison
Officer Calls For Backup After 100+ People Surround…

Several Baltimore Police units converged on the parking lot of a Northwest Baltimore discount store, after a large unruly group…
10.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close