Human Remains Found Within a Mile of Each Other in Anne Arundel County

Police in Anne Arundel County now believe a decomposing body found in the Woods Edge community Monday morning is a woman.
They believe the body has been in the area for several weeks. Additional human remains were also found on Tuesday in the 400 block of Glen Mar Road about a mile away from the first discovery.
Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.
They can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
Source: CBS Baltimore
