Ray Lewis Leaves ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Due to Foot Injury

Ray Lewis is down for the count.
The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker left “Dancing With The Stars” due to a foot injury.
Lewis was partnered up with Cheryl Burke. They performed for a last time during Monday’s show.
See Also: Super Bowl Champ & Former Ravens Linebacker Ray Lewis Will Compete on Dancing with the Stars
In a series of tweets, Burke said dancing with Lewis meant a lot to her but it’s important to consider his health.
“Being an athlete means pushing yourself past your limits, but also knowing when to take care of your body,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, due to injuries he sustained to his foot, our journey to the mirror ball ends tonight.”
Lewis may not have won the coveted mirror ball, but he is a Super Bowl champ and Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore