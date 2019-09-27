Local
Baltimore Cop Fatally Shoots Dog He Says Bit Him, Owner Cries Foul

Baltimore City Police are investigating claims that a fatal shooting of a dog was not justified.

Officers were at the 1800 block of Casadel Avenue in southwest Baltimore when a dog bit the officer, investigators said.

Neighbors and the dog’s owner, however, said it did not bite the officer.

Apryl Santiago-Harvey told CBS Baltimore when an officer came to her home, she told him to say outside her fenced front yard while she went to get her dog, Titan, who was in the backyard.

She said when she went into her home, the officer started talking to the dog and came into the front yard, at which point the dog jumped over a fence.

“I heard about five to six gunshots, and when I turned around, I looked at my front lawn and my dog had been shot and killed by the police,” she said.

Read More Here: CBS Baltimore

