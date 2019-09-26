Local
Trial Begins For Woman Charged in Connection to Stepmother's Murder

Valeria Smith faced a judge in court Thursday in connection to the death of her stepmother Jacquelyn Smith.

Smith was stabbed to death last December. Valeria and her father, Keith Smith, initially blamed her death on a panhandler.

The pair were arrested near the Mexican border in southern Texas, where prosecutors say they were fleeing.

Valeria is charged with being an accessory after the crime. She was initially charged with murder, but those charges were dropped earlier this year.

Judges previously learned Valeria Smith suffers from bipolar disorder and heroin addiction. Keith Smith has a violent criminal past that includes armed bank robberies.

