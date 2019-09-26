Baltimore Mayor Concerned Over Payments For GTTF Lawsuits

Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young said he is “very concerned” about how the city will pay for any possible civil judgements stemming from the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.

Mayor Young spoke to reporters Wednesday where he did not provide an exact dollar amount. He says raising taxes isn’t an option and there are no other resources to tap into if the City is sued and the citizens win.

See Also: On The LYMS: Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young And Tisha Edwards [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:WMAR2News