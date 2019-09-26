Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Mayor Concerned Over Payments For GTTF Lawsuits

Mayor Jack Young

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young said he is “very concerned” about how the city will pay for any possible civil judgements stemming from the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.

Mayor Young spoke to reporters Wednesday where he did not provide an exact dollar amount. He says raising taxes isn’t an option and there are no other resources to tap into if the City is sued and the citizens win.

See Also: On The LYMS: Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young And Tisha Edwards [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:WMAR2News

Baltimore , Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young , crime , Gun Task Force

Videos
Local
Judge gavel with Justice lawyers, Businesswoman in suit or lawyer, Advice and Legal services Concept.
Trial Begins For Woman Charged in Connection to…

Valeria Smith faced a judge in court Thursday in connection to the death of her stepmother Jacquelyn Smith. Smith was…
09.26.19
Police Tape
Van Driver Arrested on Suspected DUI in Fatal…

A portion of Interstate 95 in Arbutus is back open Thursday after a fatal morning crash. It happened around 7:20…
09.26.19
Prisoners chat in the exercise yeard at at the Metropolitan Remand Reception Cen
Man Facing 60 Years in Prison For Baltimore…

A Baltimore man could spend 60 years behind bars for the murder of another man outside of Club Oxygen in Baltimore…
09.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close