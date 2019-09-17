Mayor Releases ‘Squeegee Alternative Plan’ To Get ‘Squeegee Kids’ Off The Streets

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is working on a $1 million plan to entice squeegee kids off downtown Baltimore intersections.
The Squeegee Alternative Plan, which is a million dollar plan that the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success will oversee, states the path to getting rid of squeegeeing as a way of life for kids can not include criminalizing poverty.
The Squeegee Alternative Plan
Source:Fox Baltimore