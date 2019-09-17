Larry Young Morning Show
HomeLarry Young Morning Show

Mayor Releases ‘Squeegee Alternative Plan’ To Get ‘Squeegee Kids’ Off The Streets

Custom Cars & Bikes At The #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Source: Eli Harris / Radio One

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is working on a $1 million plan to entice squeegee kids off downtown Baltimore intersections.

The Squeegee Alternative Plan, which is a million dollar plan that the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success will oversee, states the path to getting rid of squeegeeing as a way of life for kids can not include criminalizing poverty.

See Also: Man Claims He Was Assaulted Downtown By A Group Of Squeegee Boys

The Squeegee Alternative Plan

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:Fox Baltimore

Baltimore city , squeegee kids

Videos
Local
US-TRAIN-ACCIDENT
Train Hits Car in Baltimore County, Person Injured

A train hit a vehicle in Baltimore County Tuesday, injuring one person. The incident happened in the 7500 block of…
09.17.19
Shadow of a iron gate
Teens Sentenced in Connection to Baltimore County Police…

A pair of teens convicted of burglary in connection with the death of Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio will spend…
09.17.19
crime scene investigation, forensic examines the corpse
Police Believe Body Found is 50-Year-Old Missing Woman

Baltimore County Police found a body over the weekend that they believe might be 50-year-old Charla Melvin. Melvin was reported…
09.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close