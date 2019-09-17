Mayor Releases ‘Squeegee Alternative Plan’ To Get ‘Squeegee Kids’ Off The Streets

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is working on a $1 million plan to entice squeegee kids off downtown Baltimore intersections.

The Squeegee Alternative Plan, which is a million dollar plan that the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success will oversee, states the path to getting rid of squeegeeing as a way of life for kids can not include criminalizing poverty.

See Also: Man Claims He Was Assaulted Downtown By A Group Of Squeegee Boys

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:Fox Baltimore