Christopher Clanton Sr. – who officials say escaped police custody after being taken to an area hospital for a checkup – is a former actor from the popular show “The Wire.”

Clanton played the role of Savino Bratton on The Wire.

He was arrested on Sept. 12, 2019, in the northeast district for violating a protective order.

Source:Fox Baltimore