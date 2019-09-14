National
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Launch T-Shirt Line Supporting The LGBTQ Community

Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to GLSEN, a national organization geared to ensuring the safety of LGBTQ students across the country.

From walking with him at the Miami Pride Parade to being clear that inclusivity matters to their family, Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade have been staunch supporters of the LGBTQ community and their son Zion Wade.

Now, to further that commitment, the Wade family has launched a limited T-shirt line with YNGDNA.

“As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society,” she wrote in the caption on Friday.

“We have created a Limited Edition T-shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform.”

As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society. We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform. The Wade family and @yngdna have decided to donate $50k and 50% of the proceeds of sales of the Pride shirts to The GLSEN organization whose mission strives to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation as well as gender identity. For 25 years GLSEN has been the leading national organization focused on ensuring safe and affirming schools for LGBTQ+ students #StopKillingBlackTransWomen #StopKillingTransWomen #TransWomenAreWomen #SupportingEachOtherWithPride PS @kaaviajames has a very cool @yngdna Pride piece coming soon 👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾

The actress continued saying that The Wade family and “@yngdna have decided to donate $50k and 50% of the proceeds of sales of the Pride shirts to The GLSEN organization whose mission strives to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation as well as gender identity.”

(If you’re not familiar with GLSEN, it’s a national organization that focuses on ensuring safe and affirming schools for LGBTQ+ students across the country.)

She also ended her IG post with the hashtags, #StopKillingBlackTransWomen #StopKillingTransWomen #TransWomenAreWomen #SupportingEachOtherWithPride.

The T-shirts come in sizes S-XXL and cost $35.

 

As we previously reported, back in April, the family attended the Miami Pride Parade with 11-year-old Zion.

 

 

Dwayne, who was playing in Toronto at the time, couldn’t attend the parade, but posted on his Instagram stories a series of pics, writing “We support each other with Pride,” over a photo of his son and his wife.

The Being Mary Jane actress told Us Weekly back in April that attending the event with Zion “felt normal.”

“My mom took me to my first pride at eight years old. We moved to San Francisco, and it’s kind of part of being a global citizen.”

The 46-year-old added, “People talk a lot about diversity and inclusion, but they don’t actually mean it. In our household, we mean that, and that’s why the entire household went to pride.”

Bravo to Gabrielle and Dwyane for leading the way.

We need to continue to amplify the voices of Black parents like them and encourage others to follow in their footsteps because our Black LGBTQ children need love and support.

Learn more about GLSEN here and shop the Pride T-shirt line here

