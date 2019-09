Katy Perry spent some time in Baltimore this week.

Local chef Cindy Wolf posted a selfie with the singer Wednesday at her Charleston restaurant.

“The amazing @katyperry had dinner with us tonight – what a bright spirit and beautiful person she is !!! We were honored to cook for you!!!” Wolf wrote.

She was also spotted at the Petco in Canton Crossing on Thursday. Check out the photo of Perry and Chef Cindy below.

