Baltimore County Schools Get Funding for Air Conditioning

Millions of dollars in funding is on the way to Baltimore County schools for portable air conditioning systems.

The money was approved by the Interagency Committee on School Construction on Thursday.

The $13 million will provide air conditioning to four of the seven Baltimore County schools that still don’t have it.

The schools are: Dulaney High School, Lansdowne High School, Bedford Elementary School and Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, who has pushed for years as a member of the Board of Public Works to bring air conditioning to schools that don’t have it, says there’s finally some good news, on a day when some schools were closed in the Baltimore area due to excessive heat.

Source: Fox Baltimore

