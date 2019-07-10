Baltimore County To Activate Four New Speed Cameras

Baltimore County will activate four new speed cameras in eastern/northeastern part the county on Friday.

Cameras are in operation weekdays between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The speed cameras are in the following school zones:

–Sandalwood Elementary School, 900 block of South Marlyn Avenue in Essex (for southbound traffic)

–Deep Creek Middle School, 1100 block of South Marlyn Avenue in Essex (for northbound traffic)

–Immaculate Heart of Mary School, 1700 block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville (for westbound traffic)

–Victory Villa Elementary School, 500 block of Compass Road in Middle River (for southbound traffic)

For the first 30 days after the camera are activated, drivers who exceed the speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour will get warnings instead of citations.

Then after that, speed camera violations carry a $40 fine.

