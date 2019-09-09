Local
Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle, Multiple Streets Closed in Baltimore

Baltimore City Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle found near the Inner Harbor in Downtown Baltimore.

Officers first responded around 9:13 in the morning for a report of the smell of leaking gas coming from a van facing the parking garage near T. Rowe Price building. The van has 1,000 gallons of gasoline, police officials said at a press conference.

A four-block radius around 100 East Pratt Street have been evacuated. Several streets are blocked off in the area leading to a traffic standstill on some major roads that take motorists through the city. Officials are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid these roads Pratt, Calvert, Lombard & Light streets.

This is a developing story.

Source: CBS Baltimore

