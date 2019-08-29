Local
HomeLocal

Marine Corps Enlistee Dies After Strength Test

US Marines performing training exercise in swamp grass

Source: Tyler Stableford / Getty

An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old Marine Corps enlistee died after reportedly taking a strength test at a Maryland recruiting station.

Medics were called to help Jose Rodriguez at Recruiting Station Frederick last week, shortly after he’d taken a strength test. He died two days later.

The strength test is standard for those who sign up to be in the Marine Corps and includes pullups, two minutes of crunches and a 1 ½ mile (2.4 kilometer) run.

Rodriguez was scheduled to report to training at Parris Island, South Carolina, in September.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

marines

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Volunteers: Family cleans up their community park. Recycling bin.
Baltimore Awarded Federal Funding for Environmental Education Programs

The city of Baltimore earned some federal funding for environmental education programs. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will provide $120,000…
08.29.19
Columbus Police Car
Dog Walker Stabbed to Death in D.C.

Police in Washington, D.C. are working to find out why a local man stabbed a dog walker to death. According…
08.29.19
US Marines performing training exercise in swamp grass
Marine Corps Enlistee Dies After Strength Test

An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old Marine Corps enlistee died after reportedly taking a strength test at a Maryland…
08.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close