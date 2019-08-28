National
You Wanna Travel More? Well Delta Is Looking To Hire 1,000 New Flight Attendants

Everyone has dreams of traveling the world, but unfortunately most of us can not afford it. Well, Delta could make that dream a reality. The Atlanta flight company is looking to hire about 1,000 flight attendants for the new season. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and be fluent in english. Bi-lingual applicants definitely have an advantage, so I might brush up on my Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Italian, Japanese, and Korean.

Delta Air Lines employs over 80,000 international employees and have flights all over the globe. Give it a shot, this could be the start of a new life!

If you would like to apply Click Here.

