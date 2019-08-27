If you’re still wondering if you’ll be able to take a bite of Popeyes‘ new chicken sandwich that caused an uproar between fast-food chains who sell chicken, chicken sandwich connoisseurs and more … you’re going to have to wait a while.

The company issued a statement saying that the entire company (yes, the ENTIRE company) is out of the chicken sandwich.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

Well, as quickly as you may think how is it remotely possible for an establishment that profits from selling chicken to run out of chicken breast, Popeyes is here to help you get an update on when the sandwich will return.

Want to be first to know when it’s back? Download the Popeyes app and turn on push notifications. Apple Store: https://t.co/3FnnkYNxN9

Google Play: https://t.co/12esWyA30r — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

So there you have it. The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is not only the must-have meal, but it’s apparently desired the same way you’d have to get Nikes or Adidas.

Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now) was originally published on theboxhouston.com