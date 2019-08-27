National
HomeNational

Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now)

Company Signs

Source: Jim McKinley / Getty

If you’re still wondering if you’ll be able to take a bite of Popeyes‘ new chicken sandwich that caused an uproar between fast-food chains who sell chicken, chicken sandwich connoisseurs and more … you’re going to have to wait a while.

The company issued a statement saying that the entire company (yes, the ENTIRE company) is out of the chicken sandwich.

Well, as quickly as you may think how is it remotely possible for an establishment that profits from selling chicken to run out of chicken breast, Popeyes is here to help you get an update on when the sandwich will return.

So there you have it. The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is not only the must-have meal, but it’s apparently desired the same way you’d have to get Nikes or Adidas.

Fowl In Love! Black Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About Popeyes’ New Chicken Sandwich
21 photos

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

 

Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now) was originally published on theboxhouston.com

popeyes

Videos
Local
Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison
Police: Officer Targeted In West Baltimore Shooting

Police are searching for a man who they say targeted two Baltimore Police officers early Tuesday. The incident began in…
08.28.19
The Scales of Justice outside the District Court in Brisbane, 25 July 2003. AFR
DOJ Suing Baltimore County Over Allegations of Racial…

The Department of Justice is suing the Baltimore County and the Baltimore County Police Department over alleged employment discrimination. According…
08.28.19
Police Tape
4 People Shot, 1 Killed in Several Overnight…

Baltimore Police are investigating a series of shootings that left at least one man dead overnight. The first shooting happened…
08.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close