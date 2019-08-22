National
Any Time, Any Place: 6 Seniors Arrested for Public Sex

As Janet Jackson famously declared back in 1993, “Any Time, Any Place.”

Those lyrics, ringing true for a group seniors who were caught having sex in a wooded conservation area earlier this month.

The Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield, CT was apparently being advertised online as an area for people to meet and have sex.

Police caught wind of this and began surveilling the space. That’s when they caught the elderlies bumping uglies.

Six people, five men and one woman, between the ages of 62 and 85 were arrested. Authorities charged all of them with breach of peace and two of them with public indecency. They were released from jail after promising to appear in court.

Several other locations are listed on the “City Hookup Guide” site. Police are monitoring them as well.

Source: NBC

