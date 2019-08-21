Mayor Jack Young: Baltimore Isn’t Losing Population

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is disputing numbers that Baltimore continues to lose its population saying current numbers don’t reflect current trends.

The city’s population last year was just over 600,000. There were 7,300 fewer residents than the year before.

“But we have people who are moving to the city every, downtown is booming with new residents, so I beg to differ that we’re losing population. We’re just not counting our population like we should,” he said.

Source:Fox Baltimore