Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner Michael Harrison and Councilman Eric Costello.

During a tour of east Baltimore on Tuesday evening, Young said people who live in the city need to help clean up neighborhoods. Young described the neighborhood as “filthy” at one point.

Source:WMAR2News