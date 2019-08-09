Local
HomeLocal

2 More Teens Arrested in Brutal Attack of Baltimore Police Department Employee

Cleveland Indians v Baltimore Orioles

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Two more teenagers were arrested and charged in a brutal attack of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee.

A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were charged with robbery and assault of the 59-year-old BPD forensic technician Tuesday. At the time of their arrest, they were inside the victim’s car.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged on July 30th in the case.

See Also: Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police Department Employee

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

2 More Teens Arrested in Brutal Attack of Baltimore Police Department Employee was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , Baltimore Police Department , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
River Baptism Feature - Williamsburg, VA
Owings Mills Family Grieves After 19-Year-Old Student Is…

Baltimore police are looking for the driver of a silver car involved in a deadly hit-and-run. Keshon Nowlin,19, a Bowie…
08.14.19
glass globe with stock charts
On The LYMS: Senator Bill Ferguson & Denise…

Senator Bill Ferguson Denise Gilmore/AFSCME Maryland called into discuss/explain that Maryland corrections officers, state employees protest over thousands of unfilled…
08.13.19
Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison
Greater Baltimore Urban League Denies BPD Request To…

The Greater Baltimore Urban League said it will not allow the city’s police department to use their building to monitor…
08.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close