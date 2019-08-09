2 More Teens Arrested in Brutal Attack of Baltimore Police Department Employee

Two more teenagers were arrested and charged in a brutal attack of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee.

A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were charged with robbery and assault of the 59-year-old BPD forensic technician Tuesday. At the time of their arrest, they were inside the victim’s car.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged on July 30th in the case.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Posted August 9, 2019

