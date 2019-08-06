Local
4-Year-Old Found Dead Had Untreated Burns on Body

A 4-year-old boy suffered severe, untreated burns before he was found dead in a trash bin, according to Baltimore Police.

Malachi Lawson (Baltimore Police)

Charging documents released Monday detail the gruesome end to the life of Malachi Lawson, whose disappearance prompted an intense search .

The documents say his mother, Alicia Lawson, and her wife, Shatika Lawson, told police Malachai was scalded by bath water so hot that his skin was floating around him.

Police said they feared getting punished, so tried to treat the burns themselves.

Charging documents say the women had a past history with Child Protective Services.

Source: Fox Baltimore

