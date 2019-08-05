National
Black Beauty Maven Launches Subscription Box Featuring Products From Female Entrepreneurs

Mimi J/ Grind Pretty

Source: Andre Brown / Andre Brown

Beauty subscription boxes are becoming more and more popular, but the Grind Pretty box is unique because it features carefully curated beauty products by female-owned brands.

Mimi J, makeup artist and entrepreneur, started the online platform Grind Pretty as a digital destination that connects aspiring entrepreneurs and experts in the beauty and lifestyle space.

“At Grind Pretty, we aim to help female entrepreneurs in all industries connect with others who are living out their dreams of entrepreneurship and leading their happiest and most authentic lives,” says Mimi J, CEO of Grind Pretty. “With Grind Pretty’s newest offering in our quarterly subscription box, we’re continuing that mission of promoting female entrepreneurship by featuring quality beauty products by female-owned businesses and providing our subscribers with inspirational stories of these entrepreneurs’ success.”

Mimi launched the Grind Pretty subscription box as an extension of the Grind Pretty brand. It features a limited-edition summer box full of trendy beauty industry products and surprises, including:

·      Printed Summer Issue of Grind Pretty Magazine

·      Skinglass by Noorface, deluxe sample

·      The Glamatory Universal LipDrip, full size

·      Coola Makeup Setting Spray Organic Sunscreen SPF 30, deluxe sample

·      Jones & Rose Island Girl Body Soufflé, deluxe sample

·      Curluxe Naturals Jojoba Mint Cleansing Tea Shampoo, deluxe sample

·      Passport cover

·      Luggage tag

 

The quarterly Grind Pretty Subscription Box can be purchased at a one-time price of $24.99 or at $89.96 for a yearly subscription, here.

Black Beauty Maven Launches Subscription Box Featuring Products From Female Entrepreneurs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

