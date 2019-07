Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison comes into the studio of the Larry Young Morning Show to discuss the Baltimore CityCrime Reduction Plan and the Baltimore City Crime Reduction Strategy.President Trump and his Congressman Elijah Cummings Comment.

BCPC Michael Harrison

