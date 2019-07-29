Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Wins Homecoming Fight, Retains Title

Gervonta Davis is victorious once again.

The Baltimore boxer stopped Ricardo Nunez midway through the second round to retain the WBA super featherweight title Saturday night in his first fight in his hometown in six years.

Davis (22-0, 21 knockouts) seemed to invite Nunez (21-3) forward early in the second, then landed a left hook that sent the Panamanian backpedaling to the ropes, and the sellout crowd of 14,686 at Royal Farms Arena to its feet.

Davis closed in and, moments later, referee Harvey Dock stopped the bout with 1:27 remaining in the round.

