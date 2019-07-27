Victor Blackwell is from Baltimore and fights for us right here. He was on CNN and he took Donald Trumps tweet so seriously about Baltimore because he is one of us. I love the fact that CNN lets Don Lemon and Victor Blackwell speak so passionately about their personal opinions.

Source: CNN

Victor Blackwell On CNN Defending Hometown Baltimore [Video] was originally published on 92q.com

Posted July 27, 2019

