Opinion
HomeOpinion

Victor Blackwell On CNN Defending Hometown Baltimore [Video]

Victor Blackwell is from Baltimore and fights for us right here. He was on CNN and he took Donald Trumps tweet so seriously about Baltimore because he is one of us. I love the fact that CNN lets Don Lemon and Victor Blackwell speak so passionately about their personal opinions.

See Also: Watch This Black News Anchor Shade Y’all President In The Best Way

Source: CNN 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Victor Blackwell On CNN Defending Hometown Baltimore [Video] was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , CNN , Donald Trump , Victor Blackwell

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close