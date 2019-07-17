Feds Working With Baltimore Police to Curb Violence

Federal law enforcement is lending a helping hand to Baltimore Police to drive down violent crime.

“We want nothing more than to bring peace to our neighborhoods,” U.S. State’s Attorney Robert Hur said Tuesday.

Hur said his office monitors Baltimore city’s crimes and tries to find strategies to curb the violence.

Read more on the new Public Safety Partnership between the federal government and Baltimore City Police HERE.

See Also: 24 Commandments on How To Safely Address Crime & Violence In Our Communities

See Also: Crime-Reporting App Comes to Baltimore Thanks to NAACP’s Ben Jealous [EXCLUSIVE]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: