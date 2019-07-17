Local
Feds Working With Baltimore Police to Curb Violence

Federal law enforcement is lending a helping hand to Baltimore Police to drive down violent crime.

“We want nothing more than to bring peace to our neighborhoods,” U.S. State’s Attorney Robert Hur said Tuesday.

Hur said his office monitors Baltimore city’s crimes and tries to find strategies to curb the violence.

Read more on the new Public Safety Partnership between the federal government and Baltimore City Police HERE.

